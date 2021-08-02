Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €96.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €98.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 101.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

