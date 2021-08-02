HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.29 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

