HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

