HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

