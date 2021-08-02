HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.4% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 206,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $106,184,671. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.06 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

