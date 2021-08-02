HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

