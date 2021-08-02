HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

