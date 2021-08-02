Head-To-Head Comparison: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.18 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 39.59 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.40

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ERYTECH Pharma. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 190.44%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

