Head to Head Comparison: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.11 $27.61 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $12.49 million 14.98 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.