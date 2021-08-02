Head-To-Head Contrast: Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Compass and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.49%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.45 -$270.20 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.33 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.27

RumbleON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats RumbleON on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

