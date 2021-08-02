Head to Head Contrast: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) versus Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Video River Networks alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.09 $60.80 million $1.21 16.92

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Summary

Forestar Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.