Head-To-Head Review: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 139.62%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 408.14 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -86.56 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.40 $1.12 million $0.07 46.43

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

