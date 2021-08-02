Head-To-Head Review: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $5.59 billion 10.42 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -159.98 Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.93 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -2.19% -13.10% -3.76% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carvana and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 7 18 0 2.72 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carvana currently has a consensus price target of $301.71, indicating a potential downside of 10.62%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Carvana beats Jiuzi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

