Head-To-Head Review: Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) versus The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and The Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reinvent Technology Partners and The Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boeing 2 8 14 0 2.50

The Boeing has a consensus price target of $259.98, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Boeing is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and The Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A The Boeing $58.16 billion 2.28 -$11.87 billion ($23.25) -9.74

Reinvent Technology Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Boeing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of The Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and The Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A The Boeing -14.30% N/A -6.67%

Summary

The Boeing beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

