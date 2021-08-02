Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.