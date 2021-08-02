HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $921.66 million, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.