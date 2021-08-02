Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $171.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033316 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00257960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,752,808 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

