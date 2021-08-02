Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80. Heineken has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

