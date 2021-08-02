Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.07

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 77,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.