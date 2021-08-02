Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

