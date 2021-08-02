Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

HTGC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Hercules Capital by 92.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

