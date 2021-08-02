Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

HESAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

