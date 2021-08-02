Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

HESAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $154.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.42.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

