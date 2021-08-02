Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,566. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.40 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.