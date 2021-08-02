Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

