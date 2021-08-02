HM Payson & Co. Has $34,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CNP opened at $25.46 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

