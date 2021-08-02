HM Payson & Co. Has $44,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

