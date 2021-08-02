HM Payson & Co. Sells 455 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

