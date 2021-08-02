Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCHDF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

