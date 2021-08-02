Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMLP. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.