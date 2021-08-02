HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.