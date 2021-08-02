Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.