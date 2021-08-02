Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

HNHPF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

