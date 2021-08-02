Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2022 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.