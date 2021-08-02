Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales for the company upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions, along with other efforts the company has made to develop its pipeline, are impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in turn affecting Tepezza’s supply. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q2 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, Maxim Group restated a reduce rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

HZNP opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

