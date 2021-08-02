HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

