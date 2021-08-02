HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of KBS Fashion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KBS Fashion Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBS Fashion Group alerts:

NASDAQ KBSF opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. KBS Fashion Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF).

Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.