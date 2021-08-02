HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 36,177 LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LightInTheBox by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

