HRT Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Dogness (International) worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $1.91 on Monday. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

