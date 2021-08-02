HRT Financial LP Invests $57,000 in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.