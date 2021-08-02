HRT Financial LP Invests $91,000 in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

