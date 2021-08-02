HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 10,351 PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PARTS iD in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ID opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

