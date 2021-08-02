HRT Financial LP Sells 38,738 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
