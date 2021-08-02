HRT Financial LP Takes $62,000 Position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth $699,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FENG opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

