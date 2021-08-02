HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Celsion during the first quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsion by 72.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsion by 59.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 424,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,423.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. Analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

