HRT Financial LP Takes Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

ONCS opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.22. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONCS. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

