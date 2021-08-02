Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

