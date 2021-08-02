HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBS stock opened at $596.02 on Monday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $226.13 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

