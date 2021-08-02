Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HBM opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
