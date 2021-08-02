Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

